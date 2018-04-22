23:08 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 Warmer through Tuesday then cooler with isolated showers It will be clear to partly cloudy overnight. Monday will be fair and slightly warmer. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a significant rise in temperature. Strong northerly winds are expected in the afternoon along the Mediterranean coast. Variable cloudiness and haze are forecast for Wednesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms in most regions. There's a slight risk of flash floods in southern and eastern wadis and a drop in temperatures to slightly below average. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with haze, occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by risk of flash floods in southern and eastern wadis. There's also a chance of hail. No significant change in temperature. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 21Celsius/69Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 28C/82F; Golan Heights: 24/75;

Haifa, Tel Aviv: 22/71; Be'er Sheva: 25/77; Dead Sea, Eilat: 30/86