The Rambam Medical Center in Haifa is in danger of economic collapse, according News 2.
The hospital's financial situation is so severe that its director-general, Professor Rafi Beyar, is considering resigning.
News BriefsIyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18
Report: Rambam Hospital in danger of financial collapse
The Rambam Medical Center in Haifa is in danger of economic collapse, according News 2.
The hospital's financial situation is so severe that its director-general, Professor Rafi Beyar, is considering resigning.
