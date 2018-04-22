The National Jailers' Investigation Unit has arrested five suspects for questioning and two others were detained on suspicion of involvement in bribery and fraud.
The five will be brought in tomorrow morning for a court hearing.
|
18:59
Reported
News BriefsIyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18
5 jailers questioned for bribery and fraud to get court hearing
The National Jailers' Investigation Unit has arrested five suspects for questioning and two others were detained on suspicion of involvement in bribery and fraud.
The five will be brought in tomorrow morning for a court hearing.
Last Briefs