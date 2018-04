18:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 Police close Tel Aviv club for serving drinks to minors The police have closed a club on Abarbanel Street in Tel Aviv for 30 days. The police investigation revealed, among other things, that the place operated without a business license. It was rented for a fee to hold a party for youths during which alcohol was illegally sold to minors. ► ◄ Last Briefs