MK German: Override Clause is a Trojan horse in our democracy

Member of Knesset Yael German (Yesh Atid) attacked on Sunday, a legislative proposal by Minister Naftali Bennett that would allow the Knesset to override Supreme Court vetos of legislation it passes.

Writing on Twitter, the former health minister said, "Bennett's override clause is the introduction of a Trojan horse into our democracy. 61 MKs will be able to overturn any decision of the Supreme Court which today protects human dignity and liberty. They will begin with laws that will harm the refugees and the Arabs and will continue with the French law [which prohibits prosecution of an elected official while in office], exclusion of women, Judaization, harassment of homosexuals and anyone who disagrees with them."