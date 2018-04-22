Ashkelon: 30-year-old goes wild and dies after subdued

Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who went wild on Sunday in an apartment on Rambam Street in Ashkelon. Police were called to the scene out of concern for the life of the victim's mother. When they used pepper spray on him, he fled to a room where he started stabbing himself and turned on police when they entered the room. They were forced to use a taser to subdue him.

Magen David Adom personnel injected a sedative, at which point the suspect lost consciousness. Despite efforts at resuscitation, they were forced to pronounce him dead. The body was submitted for an autopsy but a preliminary theory is that the injection led to heart failure.