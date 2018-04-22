2 Bedouin, PA resident indicted for dealing in stolen IDF arms

It was disclosed that two Israeli citizens from Arara in the Negev and a resident of the Hevron Hills Palestinian Authority village of Yatta were arrested during March through the joint activity of the Shabak Israel Security Agency and the Israel Police on suspicion of involvement in weaponss trafficking.

An indictment was filed against them. Their interrogation at the Shin Bet and the police revealed that the suspects traded arms with parties in the Negev and Judea and Samaria. Some of the weapons were stolen from an Israel Defense Forces base and sold to a suspect from Yatta, who was also involved in large-scale trading with parties in Judea and Samaria.