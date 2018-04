15:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 Watch: Reckless driving in Israel's South Bedouin youths filmed sticking heads out of vehicles while shooting rifles in the air on Route 40 near the Ohalim Junction. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs