14:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 Watch: Police dressed as 'settlers' arrest youth in Yitzhar Police detectives enter Samaria community in costume and arrest youth. Car includes 'settler' bumper stickers.