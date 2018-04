14:19 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 'Rabbinical' golf cart up for sale Read more Scooter used by the late Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, and later by Rabbi Shalom Cohen, up for auction in Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs