13:03 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 Russia to Israel: We will not refrain from arming Syria Read more Russia conveys unambiguous message to Israel that there is nothing preventing it from selling S-300 missile defense system to Syria. ► ◄ Last Briefs