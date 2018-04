09:22 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 Lapid wants controversial Arab MK booted from the Knesset Read more Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid declares he will support legislation emabling controversial MK Hanin Zoabi to be removed from the Knesset. ► ◄ Last Briefs