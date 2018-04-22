Macron assures Abbas of commitment to two-state solution

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday assured Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas that he would clearly convey the Palestinians’ position, as well as clarify America’s plans for peace negotiations, in an upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, i24news reported.

During a telephone conversation with Abbas, Macron reiterated that his country's position is to support the peace process between Israel and the PA, on the basis of the European position, which supports a two-state solution.