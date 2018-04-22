05:48
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18

300 French personalities denounce anti-Semitism

More than 300 French dignitaries and stars have signed a manifesto denouncing a "new anti-Semitism" marked by "Islamist radicalization" after a string of killings of Jews.

The manifesto will be published in Le Figaro newspaper on Sunday.

Last Briefs