04:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 Iyar 7, 5778 , 22/04/18 Zarif: Trump showing 'disrespect' Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the Trump administration is showing “disrespect” towards Tehran, AFP reported Saturday. He added that his country is open to prisoner swap negotiations with the U.S., but only if the Trump administration shows a "change of attitude." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs