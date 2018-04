22:50 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5778 , 21/04/18 Iyar 6, 5778 , 21/04/18 Kim Jong-un: We won't conduct any more nuclear or missile tests Read more North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promises his country will suspend testing of ICBMs, nuclear weapons, and other missiles. ► ◄ Last Briefs