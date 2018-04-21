France demands chemical inspectors be given access to Douma

France on Friday urged the Syrian regime and its ally Moscow to grant weapons inspectors immediate access to the site of an alleged chemical attack in Douma, accusing them of "obstruction" aimed at eroding the quality of the evidence, according to a report in AFP.

Western powers say the April 7 attack involved chlorine and sarin and killed dozens.

