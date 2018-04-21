Teens who threatened Sweden synagogue apologize

A rabbi living in the southern Swedish city of Malmo said that two teenagers who last year came to the local synagogue to threaten Jews apologized for their actions, JTA reported Friday.

Rabbi Moshe David HaCohen revealed the incident to the media for the first time in an interview aired Wednesday by Sveriges Radio.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)