Danon to UN: Condemn Hamas for encouraging violence

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, reacted on Friday to the latest violent riots by Palestinian Arabs along the fence between Strip and Israel.

“Hamas is continuing to instigate violence against Israel as rioters today used firebombs and other means in attempts to damage the fence and infiltrate our sovereign territory. I call on all UN officials to condemn Hamas for encouraging violence, promoting instability and for the despicable act of exploiting women and children by placing them in harm’s way,” he said.

