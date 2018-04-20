Iranian general threatens Israel

The deputy head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Brigadier General Hossein Salami, threatened Israel on Friday, warning the Jewish state that its military bases were within reach.

“Don't trust in your airbases; they're within reach. Don't have hope in the U.S. and the UK,” he said.

“Wherever you are in the occupied land, you’ll be under fire from us, from east and west. You became arrogant. If there’s a war, the result will be your complete elimination. Your soldiers and civilians will flee, and you won’t survive. And you’ll have nowhere to run, except to fall into the sea,” added Salami.

