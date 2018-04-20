UN envoy accuses Israel of killing children

The UN’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, on Friday blasted Israel following the deaths of Palestinian Arab teens in the violent riots along the Gaza-Israel border.

“It is outrageous to shoot at children! How does the killing of a child in Gaza today help #peace? It doesn’t! It fuels anger and breeds more killing. Children must be protected from violence, not exposed to it, not killed! This tragic incident must be investigated,” he wrote on Twitter.

