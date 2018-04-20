'Firebomb kites' breach Israeli territory

Violent riots took place in five locations along Gaza the border on Friday, where some 3,000 Palestinian Arabs tried to approach the security infrastructure, burning tires nearby and trying to fly kites with firebombs attached to them.

The IDF said that a number of kites had crossed into Israeli territory and were extinguished as needed. IDF troops used riot dispersal methods and opened fire in accordance with the rules of engagement.

