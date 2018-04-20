The initiative of the Mayor of Kiryat Bialik

Kiryat Bialik Mayor Eli Dukorsky decided on Friday to add the text of the speech of Israel Prize laureate Miriam Peretz to the military kitbag the city hands out to 12th graders who are enlisting in the IDF.

"I believe that all the students in the education system should be exposed to Miriam Peretz's speech of unity," he said.

