Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that U.S. military strikes on Syria last week removed any moral obligation Russia had to withhold S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems from Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

“Now, we have no moral obligations. We had the moral obligations, we had promised not to do it some 10 years ago, I think, upon the request of our known partners,” said Lavrov, according to the Russia RIA news agency.