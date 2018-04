11:08 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5778 , 20/04/18 Iyar 5, 5778 , 20/04/18 Rabbi Elyashiv Knohl passes away Rabbi of Kfar Etzion and one of the heads of the Tzohar rabbis' organization, passed away at the age of 70. Funeral to be held today. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs