Hazan to Netanyahu: Fire Edelstein

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) on Thursday urged Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to oust Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein from his post, after Edelstein's scathing verbal attack on the prime minister following the Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu in the past took his time in dealing with a subversive defense minister, and in the end he adopted my position and ousted the leftist Ya'alon. He must show leadership and stature and put the subversive Edelstein in his place. For a long time now, the Knesset Speaker has been leading a campaign to oust the prime minister through news articles, by sowing lies, incitement and harming the Likud movement and its leader. It’s humiliating and the Likud leadership is burying its head in the sand in the hope that it will pass instead of acting,” said Hazan.