State Department: Russia 'sanitizing' site of Syria attack

The U.S. said Thursday it has "credible information and intelligence" that shows Russian and Syrian regime officials are sanitizing the site of the alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma, The Associated Press reported.

A team of chemical experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), based in The Hague, arrived in Damascus on Saturday, tasked with investigating the site of the April 7 attack which Western powers said involved chlorine and sarin and killed dozens.