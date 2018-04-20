Eizenkot slams leaflets targeting senior IDF officer

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot backed up Samarian Regional Brigade Commander Gilad Amit after right-wing Israelis plastered leaflets at hitchhiking stops criticizing him for "shooting at Jews".

In a statement released by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, Eizenkot said that "it saddens me that extremist elements so decided to mark Israel’s 70th Independence Day. The same elements are working against those day and night protecting the security of the state and its citizens, in a professional manner and are deserving of admiration."