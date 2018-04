00:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5778 , 20/04/18 Iyar 5, 5778 , 20/04/18 Miguel Diaz-Canel sworn in as Cuba’s president Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday was sworn in as Cuba’s president, replacing Raul Castro. Castro, who became president in 2008 when he took over from his ailing older brother Fidel, will retain considerable clout as he will remain head of the Communist Party until a congress in 2021. ► ◄ Last Briefs