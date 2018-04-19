23:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Chance of wet weekend in places - cooler than usual Sunday and Monday It will be partly cloudy through Monday. Friday will see a drop in temperatures to their seasonal average. Saturday will see a chance of haze in the south and a chance of isolated showers, mainly in the south and east, accompanied by a slight risk of flash floods in local wadis. Sunday's forecast is for a chance of isolated rain with a slight drop in temperature below normal. No significant temperature change is expected on Monday. Friday highs:

Jerusalem, Tel Aviv: 23Celsius/73Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 28C/82F; Golan Heights: 24/75;

Haifa: 22/71, Be'er Sheva: 27/80; Dead Sea: 32/89; Eilat: 36/96 ► ◄ Last Briefs