Report: Romanian government OKs Jerusalem embassy transfer

The Romanian government has approved a proposal that Romania transfer its embassy to Jerusalem, according to Yediot Ahronot.

The government has set up a road map for the transfer of the embassy. Liviu Dragnea, who is de facto the leader of the coalition in Romania and the strongman in Bucharest, a clear friend of Israel with strong contacts in the country, clarified tonight that the move is important and that he supports it. Prime Minister Vasilica Viorica Dăncilă is expected to visit Israel next week.