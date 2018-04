22:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Report: Haredim demand UN troops protect Meah Shearim Read more According to report, group of radical haredim disseminated petition calling on United Nations to protect them from police violence. ► ◄ Last Briefs