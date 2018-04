Chairman Avi Gabbay of the Zionist Union faction said on Thursday that he is committed to public transportation on the Jewish Sabbath.

Writing on Twitter, Gabbay explained, "Public transportation on the Sabbath is required in order for fewer people to purchase vehicles and is very important for the quality of life of young people and those who cannot afford to purchase and own a vehicle. Zionist Union Member of Knesset Itzik Shmuli supported the post.