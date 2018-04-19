Yesha Council chairman hits flyers against Samaria Brigade commander

Chairman Hananel Dorani of the Yesha Council of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria has condemned the distribution of notices against Samaria Brigade commander Gilad Amit.

Four people were arrested on Thursday for distributing the flyers. Dorani said, "I express disgust with these notices and call upon my fellow heads of local councils not to allow them to be posted in the communities. The Samaria Brigade commander is a high-ranking officer who spends nights and days guarding the Jewish people and deserves all appreciation."