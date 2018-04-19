21:01
  Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18

Critically wounded in criminally-related shooting in Tel Aviv

A 22-year-old man has been taken to Wolfson Hospital in Holon in critical condition with wounds suffered in a shooting on Pushkin Street in Tel Aviv.

The background of the incident was criminal and not terrorist in nature.

