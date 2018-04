20:52 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 OU Israel holds mega event honoring Olim Over 2,000 revelers celebrate Independence Day at OU event honoring English-speaking Olim. "I always knew I would make Aliyah." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs