Tourism Minister Yariv Levin is scheduled to take off tonight for a diplomatic visit to Guatemala and Honduras.
During his visit, he will meet with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.
News BriefsIyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18
Tourism minister off to Central America
