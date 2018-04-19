Report: Israel is likely to attack S300s supplied to Syria

Israeli analysts, including former defense officials say Israel is likely to make an immediate attempt to blow up Russia's S-300 surface-to-air missile systems if Moscow follows through on its threat to deliver them to Syria, according to Bloomberg.

Russia made the threat after a recent attack on a Syrian base attributed to Israel. Bloomberg quoted former military intelligence chief Amos Yadlin as saying “at the end of the day, it will happen. If I know the air force well, we have already made proper plans to deal with this threat. After you remove the threat, which is basically what will be done, we’re back to square one.”