There is heavy congestion on the northbound Ayalon Highway (Route 20) in Tel Aviv between the La Guardia and Keren Kayemet Leyisrael Interchanges. The southbound Ayalon is similarly congested between the Gelilot and Hashalom Interchanges.

Because of the Light Parade, the Ayalon offramps for Hashalom, Rokach and the exhibition center are closed in both directions, as are the offramps to Hahalacha from the southbound Ayalon.