Rivlin: We will never close the door to peace

President Reuven Rivlin thanked the countries of the world on Thursday for their assistance to Israel over the years. Hosting a reception for diplomats, he said, "Today, more than ever, international cooperation is the key to a better, more secure future, and I believe that like us, you hope that we will not have to wait another 70 years to see peace prevail in our region."

Rivlin added, "We will do everything to protect ourselves. We may have to build fences that will stop terrorists, or act in different ways to ensure the safety of our people, but we will never close the door to peace. I know that peace is a high priority in your eyes, ours too, but there are no shortcuts in the Middle East. We will work together to show the Palestinians that we can live together, side by side in peace."