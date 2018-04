Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu offered an incentive on Thursday to diplomats and consular staff to get their countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem, according to Yediot Ahronot.

Speaking at a reception in honor of Israel's 70th Independence Day, Netanyahu said, "There is a simple principle that you know: First come, first served. I have decided that the first ten embassies to be transferred will receive preferential treatment. We'll help you."