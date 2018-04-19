Chief of staff condemns incitement against Samaria Brigade commander

Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot has condemned the posting and distribution of flyers against Samaria Brigade commander Gilad Amit, saying that this was a serious incident that challenged the IDF and should be denounced.

Eizenkot added, "I am sorry that that's the way extremist elements chose to mark the 70th anniversary of the State of Israel. Those elements are acting against those who defend the security of the state and its citizens day and night, in a professional manner worthy of all appreciation."