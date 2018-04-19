Navy exchanges greetings with Independence Day flotilla

Hundreds of civilian vessels, with the participation of ambassadors and other diplomats from various countries, took part in a flotilla off the coast of Herzliya to celebrate Israel's 70th Independence Day. During the cruise, an Israeli navy squadron commander told those on the boats via communications devices, "The sea arm [of the Israel Defense Forces] congratulates the State of Israel and its citizens and salutes the sailors of the civil flotilla from the Herzliya Marina on the occasion of the 70th anniversary celebrations of its independence in the cruise. We salute you citizens of the State of Israel and wish everyone a Happy Independence Day. "

The response: "We salute you, Navy ships and Navy sailors [literally soldiers -ed] for the service you have been doing throughout the year, throughout the years. You are a model example of excellence. We hereby salute you the Navy. Long live the State of Israel."