17:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Miguel Diaz-Canel sworn in as president of Cuba Cuba's National Assembly has voted in 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel as president. He replaces 86-year-old Raul Castro, who took over from his brother, Fidel Castro in 2008. The Castro brothers headed the Caribbean nation for nearly 60 years. Raul's term as Communist Party leader is scheduled to end in 2021, when the party holds its next election.