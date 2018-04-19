16:34
  Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18

Attacker in anti-Semitic Berlin incident turns himself in

The man who attacked a kippah wearer in Berlin on an anti-Semitic background turned himself in to police on Thursday.

German media reported that he's a local 19-year-old refugee of Syrian origin.

