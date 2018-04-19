Former Jewish Gazan arrested countering hostile Arab march in Atlit

While most of Israel was celebrating the modern Jewish state's 70th birthday, a number of hostile Arabs marched in the Haifa-area coastal town of Atlit to protest what they called the Nakba, Arabic for catastrophe, to describe the creation of Israel.

Channel 10 Television reports Avi Farhan, one of the founders of the Jewish community of Elei Sinai in northern Gaza and one of the initiators of the communities of Nisanit and Dugit, was detained by the police during a protest against the Nakba demonstration.