15:31 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Fatal drowning at Tel Aviv beach A 55-year-old man drowned at a beach in Tel Aviv. The Magen David Adom team sent to the scene was forced to pronounce his death at the end of resuscitation efforts.