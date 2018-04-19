Film industry's Leon Edri passes away

Businessman Leon Edri, a leading filmmaker in Israel, passed away Thursday at the age of 70 after a long struggle with a serious illness. Leon is survived by a wife, four children and seven grandchildren. His funeral will take place tomorrow at 12:30 in the Caesarea cemetery.

Edri owned the United King production company together with his brother Moshe. The two produced more than 300 Israeli and international films, including "Turn Left at the End of the World", "Footnote" and "Beaufort". The Edri brothers also established the Cinema City network of movie theaters scattered across the country.