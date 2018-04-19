A tree branch fell and hit pedestrians on Ibn Gvirol Street in Tel Aviv, near Hayarkon Park.
A 50-year-old woman who was moderately injured was treated by Magen David Adom medics and evacuated to hospital.
15:10
Reported
News BriefsIyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18
Woman injured as tree branch falls near Hayarkon Park
