15:10 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Woman injured as tree branch falls near Hayarkon Park A tree branch fell and hit pedestrians on Ibn Gvirol Street in Tel Aviv, near Hayarkon Park. A 50-year-old woman who was moderately injured was treated by Magen David Adom medics and evacuated to hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs