14:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Yated Ne'eman: 'Haredim have nothing to celebrate' Read more Major haredi daily comes out in opposition to Yom Ha'atzmaut, says original leaders of Israel denied God and did not support Torah learning. ► ◄ Last Briefs